Learning paralysed in schools as insecurity escalates in Baringo South

More than 10 attacks have been reported in the volatile Kiserian, Chemorong’ion, Arabal and Mukutani villages in the past one month.

What you need to know:

  • Three weeks after schools the third term started, seven schools are yet to reopen.
  • The situation was worsened after a 71-year-old man and his 10-year-old grandson were shot dead a week ago.

County police boss Robinson Ndiwa has appealed to residents of in insecurity prone Baringo South to allow their children to resume classes, assuring them that schools are safe.

