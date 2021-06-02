Let police reservists be armed, leaders tell State 

Gun

More than 450 reservists in Tiaty, Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties were disarmed in May 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • More than 450 reservists in Tiaty, Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties were disarmed in May 2019.
  • The government then said it wanted to capture their details digitally.

Leaders and residents of Baringo North and South have asked the government to reinstate National Police Reserve (NPR) personnel in the sub-counties, saying security officers sent there are not conversant with the terrain.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Suspect in Nyeri contract killing case freed

  2. Lease limbo for Criticos-linked farm in Taveta

  3. Tourism players laud opening of Lamu Port 

  4. Let police reservists be armed, leaders tell State 

  5. D-Day for suspects in Kiru principal's murder

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.