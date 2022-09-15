Disbelief greets sudden death of Baringo DG Charles Kipng’ok

The demise of Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok, has thrown Baringo County into mourning and dealt a big blow to Governor Benjamin Cheboi’s government, which was just starting to take off after assuming office three weeks ago.

Mr Kipng’ok, celebrated for his contribution to the tea sector in the country, died on Wednesday night while boarding a Kenya Airways plane.

He had been busy the past three weeks attending to various matters and projects in the county and interacting with residents.

His sudden death came as a shock to residents and the new county administration, as he was just beginning to settle in his new role.

Mr Kipng’ok, 61, was heading to Mombasa, where he was expected to join his counterparts for a Council of Governors (CoG) induction workshop.

"Breathing difficulties"

A statement by Kenya Airways indicated that the passenger died after developing some breathing difficulties while boarding flight KQ612 which was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 7 pm.

“The passenger was pronounced dead by medical personnel at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while the aircraft was still on the ground. The health and security agencies are currently handling the issue. We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” KQ said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is sad news and it is still very hard for us to come to terms with it at the moment,” Governor Cheboi said at the Lee Funeral Home where Mr Kipng’ok’s body was taken.

Eulogised

President William Ruto mourned him as an amiable, astute and highly accomplished public servant.

“The sudden death of my friend Charles Kipng’ok is a big blow, not only to his family, friends, Government and residents of Baringo County but to the entire country, especially the tea sub-sector where he excelled for decades before recently opting for elective politics,” the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit quoted him as saying.

Mr Kipng’ok was a household name in the tea farming circles and served as chairperson of the Kenya Tea Growers Association before being picked by Mr Cheboi for the United Democratic Alliance ticket that trounced ex-governor Stanley Kiptis, who ran as an independent candidate.

A tea farmer who rose through the ranks to become a manager in the tea sector, Mr Kipng’ok was awarded a Head of State Commendation by former President Mwai Kibaki in recognition of the innovations he initiated in the tea sector.

He hit the ground running immediately after being sworn into office last month alongside Mr Cheboi.

He accompanied his boss on development tours in the region, including visiting projects that have stalled for years and county hospitals.

A week ago, he toured Marigat town after it was hit by destructive flash floods, engaging locals and traders for hours and assessing the damage.

He also led hundreds of local leaders and residents of Kabarnet town on Tuesday last week in celebrating the Supreme Court ruling which upheld President Ruto’s victory on September 5.

North Rift leaders who mourned Mr Kipng’ok included Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, who sent a message of condolence to his family.

The County Government of Baringo has opened a condolence book at its headquarters where locals shall pay tribute to their departed deputy governor.

Assembly sitting uncertain

“The duo was in top gear to start their work and embark on what they had promised the electorate. The news of the passing on of the deputy governor has taken the county with a lot of devastation,” said acting County Secretary Elijah Kipkoros. He said plans for his burial were underway.

Baringo County Assembly Clerk Winnie Chemase said Mr Kipng’ok’s demise has affected plans for the orientation of MCAs before their swearing-in next week.

Governor Cheboi had gazetted the first sitting of the assembly on September 21, but it is now uncertain whether the plans will go on.

“The people of Baringo had a lot of faith in the third government and we pray to God to give us the strength to withstand the loss,” said Ms Chemase.

Former county assembly clerk Richard Koech, who was Mr Kiptis running mate, termed Mr Kipong’ok as a personal friend and mentor.

“We have served the community of Emom village together and shared so much in life. I lack sufficient words to describe his eminence in our local community but just to say we have lost an icon,” said Mr Koech.