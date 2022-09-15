Baringo DG Charles Kipngok collapses, dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok is dead.

Mr Kipngok died on Wednesday evening aboard a Kenya Airways aircraft minutes before it took off for Mombasa, where he was expected to join other county bosses for the Council of Governor induction.

Speaking to the media at Lee Funeral home, in Nairobi, Baringo County Governor Benjamin Cheboi confirmed his deputy's demise, adding that they could not immediately confirm the cause of the death.

Mr Cheboi acknowledged Dr. Amoth, acting Director General for Health who was also a passenger in the flight, as among the doctors who tried to resuscitate Kipngok but to no avail.

“It is a loss to us. We were just preparing to start the business of buidling our great county of Baringo,” Cheboi said.

On Wednesday, the national carrier KQ confirmed that a passenger who developed breathing difficulties while boarding one of its flights had died.

In a statement, KQ said the passenger was pronounced dead at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while the aircraft, headed for Mombasa, was still on the ground.

“Kenya Airways PLC regrets to announce that a passenger developed breathing difficulties this evening while boarding KQ612 that was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 1900hours.

“The passenger was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the aircraft was still on ground,” KQ said in a statement.

This is the third case over the past four weeks.

The carrier had earlier this month confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights to New York from Nairobi had passed away, the second such incident to be reported in a span of nine days.

Last month, it had reported another incident where a passenger died aboard one of its flights from New York to Nairobi.