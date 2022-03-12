Bandits kill senior police officer in Baringo

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed baringo bandits

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed (in brown) during deployment of 80 National Police Reservists for Baringo South and Baringo North Sub-Counties on March 8, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

A senior police officer has been shot dead while another one is nursing gunshot wounds in a daring banditry attack in Kapkechir, Baringo South.

