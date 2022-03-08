Bandit attacks: Rift Valley boss issues shoot-to-kill order

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed baringo bandits

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed (second right) is accompanied by Baringo County Police Commander Tom Odero (right) during deployment of 80 National Police Reservists for Baringo South and Baringo North Sub-Counties on March 8, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mohammed Maalim has issued a shoot-to-kill order as the government steps up the hunt for bandits terrorising residents of the troubled North Rift region.

