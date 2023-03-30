At least 16 dead after Pwani University bus collides with matatu

At least 16 people were confirmed dead on Thursday after a Pwani University bus collided with a matatu at the Kayole Bridge on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua confirmed this number of fatalities but said more bodies could still be in the bus.

"That is the latest figure but the number could be higher. I am still getting updates from traffic officers and hospital authorities," said the administrator.

Pwani University Deputy Vice Chancellor James Kahindi said students were heading to the Chepkoilel campus for a national sports event when the accident occurred.

Prof Kaindi said two buses left with 120 learners, four drivers and one sports officer.

"The students left the school this morning and on reaching Naivasha, they had an accident. We have asked our chief security officer, who was in Nairobi on official duty, to go there and give us more information so we can inform the public. We are in Kilifi, relying on information from other people," he said.

The scene on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway, where a Pwani University bus landed in a ditch after colliding with a matatu on March 30, 2023, leaving at least 16 people dead. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Both the bus and the matatu were heading towards Nakuru.

Eye witness Ruth Wambui said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the matatu that was joining the main road after picking up a passenger.

"The bus driver hooted continuously, with the vehicle moving at high speed," she said.

Another witness, Simon Njoroge, said the brakes of the bus failed during a steep descent.

"The bus hit the matatu twice from the rear end before it landed in a ditch by the road," he said.

It was a chaotic scene at the Naivasha sub-county hospital as medical personnel attended to the injured.

The hospital's medical superintendent, Bernard Warui, said they received 86 victims from the accident.

Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga was among those who sent a condolence message following the accident.