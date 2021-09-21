Abandoned quarries in Kisii and Nyamira turn into death traps

Because of regular rainfall in the region, water has collected in most of the quarries.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Abandoned quarries in Kisii and Nyamira counties, mostly created by road builders, have turned into death traps.

