Over 25,000 students in eastern yet to join Form One

The Ministry of Education has revealed that 25,199 students from counties in the former eastern province were yet not joined secondary schools by August 31, dealing a blow to the government’s 100 per cent transition policy.

According to data from the ministry, Kitui and Machakos counties are leading in the number of missing learners at 8,165 and 7,626 respectively.

The figures of learners yet to join Form One in Meru stand at 3,262, Makueni 2,137, Tharaka Nithi 891, Marsabit 932 and Embu 1,971.

In Isiolo, 3,678 out of the expected 3,893 students had joined secondary schools by Tuesday.

Isiolo Director of Education Hussein Koriyow said ministry officials and chiefs will continue visiting homes to track 215 students who are yet to report to Form One to ensure 100 per cent transition is achieved.

Assisted to raise fees

Mr Koriyow said five students, who were stuck at home due to lack of fees, were assisted to join Form One during last week’s mop-up across several villages in Kinna and Kom.

“We are committed to ensuring that all students who sat KCPE exam last year report to secondary school,” said Mr Koriyow.

Majority of those still at home are from Ngaremara, Oldonyiro and Merti in Isiolo North, with a big number feared to have migrated with their families in search of pasture and water for livestock.

Others are reported to be engaged in several businesses, such as boda boda riding, out of desperation for lack of fees.

In Murang’a, 14-year-old Gikonyo Billy Gathitu, who scored 351 marks in KCPE, is yet to report to school owing to lack of fees.

His parents are unable to raise the Sh21,000 needed for him to join Ichagaki Boys High School where he was admitted.