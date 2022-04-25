17 die in South Rift roads over the weekend

At least 17 people, including a family of three and an administration police officer, were killed in road crashes on South Rift Valley roads at the weekend.

A couple and their son perished in an accident on Sunday, after their car collided head-on with a lorry in Kimende, on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The three were among seven family members travelling from a family meeting in Molo sub-county to Nairobi. The other four suffered injuries and were rushed to AIC Kijabe Hospital.

Lari Sub-County Police Commander Adamson Furaha said the driver of the lorry fled after the incident.

George Mungai, a spokesman for the bereaved family, said the four injured members were in a stable condition.

Mr Mungai said that those in the hospital included the couple's two grandsons, aged three years and four months.

He said they had travelled to their rural home for Easter celebrations with the extended family and had stayed there for one week.

In Narok, the number of those killed in a road accident in the Ratili area on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road on Sunday rose to six as one more victim succumbed.

This brought to seven the number of people who have died on Narok roads recently, as one more person died in a separate incident.

Sub-County Police Commander Jared Marando said the two vehicles that were heading in opposite directions crashed head-on in Ratili.

In the 2pm Sunday incident that involved a lorry and a matatu, four people died on the spot while eight suffered injuries and were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital.

“Two more people have unfortunately succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment. This brings the fatalities to six," said Mr Marando.

In the second incident that happened around 9pm on Sunday, one man died on the spot after his vehicle collided head-on with a matatu on the Narok-Kisiriri road.

Confirming the incident, Sub-County Police Commander Frederick Shiundu said the matatu was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it collided with an oncoming pickup truck.

"It happened that the matatu, which was carrying eight passengers, was overtaking another vehicle when it collided head-on with the pickup, killing the driver of the pickup on the spot," said Mr Shiundu.

In the incident, a total of 12 people were injured – four in the pickup and eight in the matatu.

The accidents happened a day after three people, including an Administration Police officer, died when their Toyota Probox collided with a truck on the Naivasha-Maai Mahiu highway.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the driver of the station wagon lost control, hitting the oncoming lorry.

He said the officer and the other crew members were escorting another vehicle ferrying cash to Narok.

“It is not clear what prompted the driver of the [Toyota Probox] to lose control but we have commenced investigations,” he said.

The accident, the police boss explained, occurred in the Jikaze area on Saturday, with three occupants dying on the spot.

Mr Waweru said the truck driver escaped unhurt, urging drivers to be careful, especially now with the onset of long rains.

“The area is prone to fogging and motorists should drive with caution,” said Mr Waweru.

The bodies were taken to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

In Samburu, four people perished in an accident in Kalama, on the Isiolo-Marsabit highway.

On Monday, the families of the four gathered at the Isiolo mortuary to help identify the bodies.

The death toll from the accident rose to four after one more victim was confirmed dead on Sunday evening.

The unidentified man succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Isiolo Hospital, where he and others had been rushed following the Saturday evening accident that involved a pickup truck.

Three died on the spot, according to police sources, and the latest victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Up to 15 others who were critically injured were recuperating at various hospitals in Samburu East, Isiolo and Nyeri County.

Isiolo Hospital representatives said some of the bodies may need DNA tests to identify.

Samburu East Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Juma Ombata said two bodies had not been identified and local chiefs had been informed to assist in the process. Mr Ombata also said three unknown victims who were in critical condition had been referred to Nyeri for further treatment.

“Those who are critically injured have been transferred to various hospitals for specialised medical attention," Mr Ombata said on Monday.

According to police, the accident happened after a rear tyre on the Isuzu D-Max burst before the pickup rolled several times, killing three on the spot.

"Three in the vehicle died instantly after the accident, but we managed to take some 15 to hospital and some are … in critical condition. Some have been referred for specialised medical attention," Mr Ombata said.

He said that some of the critically injured had fractures on multiple parts of their bodies. He added that they were yet to establish the exact number of passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Samson Lesiangole, who witnessed the accident, said the vehicle was moving at a relatively low speed but the driver lost control after a tyre burst.