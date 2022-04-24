Four killed in Narok-Maai Mahiu road crash

The accident scene at Nairegia-Enkare Junction along Narok-Maai Mahiu road. Four people died in the accident.

Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Robert Kiplagat

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Four people have died in a road accident on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road after a lorry ferrying mattresses rammed into a 14-seater matatu.

The accident at the Nairegia-Enkare junction occurred around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Confirming the accident, Narok East police boss Jared Marandu said the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle before it hit the matatu. Mr Marandu said that the matatu was heading to Maai Mahiu   from Narok.  

He said four passengers died on the spot while the injured were rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital.

The bodies were moved to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary while the wreckage  of the two vehicles were towed to Ntulele police station yard.

