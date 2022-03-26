Three boys killed in Njoro road accident

Three boys were on Friday night killed in a grisly road accident along Njoro-Mau Narok road.

Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Odumbe said the accident happened at around 10pm when a front tyre of the car in which the minors were travelling, burst.

"The car had five passengers including three boys whose ages we are yet to confirm," said the police boss.

Two other people, who were on board, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Njoro Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

According to an eye witness, the vehicle had eight people on board at the time of the accident. He said the boys were from Kahiriga shrine in Ndeffo village.

The three boys wrote their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams a few weeks ago.

The vehicle, which was extensively damaged, was towed to Njoro Police Station while the bodies of the victims were moved to Egerton University Funeral Home.