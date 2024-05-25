Abdulswamad Nassir

Muguka millions and Coast counties ban: The making of a regional trade dispute

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir gives his inauguration speech after his swearing-in at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa City on September 15, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kevin Mutai  &  George Munene

What you need to know:

  • Leaders from the coastal region believe the stimulant is to blame for ruining the lives of many youths and families in the region.
  • Embu and Kirinyaga farmers who supply a big chunk of Muguka to the port city are now up in arms saying the move has dealt a big blow to their business, which earn them about Sh11 million a day and vowed to fight until Mr Nassir revoked the ban.

