Zambian firm to build Sh1bn gold refinery on Mombasa Road

Gold in Kakamega County

Women prospecting for gold in Kakamega County. Zambia's Alinani Precious Metals has announced plans to build a Sh1 billion gold refinery on Mombasa Road in Nairobi which will offer such miners the means to extract value from their mineral wealth.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Zambia's Alinani Precious Metals (APM) has announced plans to build a Sh1 billion gold processing plant on Mombasa Road in Nairobi at a cost of Sh1 billion targeting artisanal miners.

