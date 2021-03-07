You are safe from British farm goods, farmers told

Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina

Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina with UK's International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena during the signing of the new Kenya-UK trade deal in London, United Kingdom. Also present is Kenya's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Amb Manoah Esipisu.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Finished agricultural product imports from the United Kingdom will attract a 25 percent duty under the Kenya-UK trade pact as the government moves to protect farmers from unfair competition from cheap European produce.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Kenyans feel pinch of high fuel prices

  2. You are safe from British farm goods, farmers told

  3. Over 30 investors eye Maai Mahiu economic zone

  4. Trader in Sh24 Ecobank CRB listing row loses suit

  5. From Sh500 a day job to the helm of corporate ladder

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.