National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani
Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Yatani hints at Kenya being broke, services in counties grind to a halt

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said counties have not received their October, November, December 2020 and January 2021 disbursements totalling Sh94.7 billion.

  • The CoG boss added that counties have not received money for several months and not just two as reported by Mr Yatani.

Treasury has indicated for the first time that the government is running on empty, and that it can’t fund counties in a timely manner.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. How co-ops help TZ farmers feed Kenya

  2. Uganda internet shutdown hurts cross-border trade

  3. From computer studies teacher to head of IT

  4. Do not rely on loans to finance budget, IMF tells Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.