World Bank dims Kenya’s 2022 economic growth prospects

A health worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine in Nyeri town on September 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The lender has projected the economy to rebound from a negative growth of 0.3 per cent in 2020 to five per cent in 2021.
  • World Bank’s projections are significantly lower than government estimates for both last year and this year.

The World Bank has dimmed Kenya’s economic growth projections for this year amid uncertainty over full effects of spread of new Covid-19 variants that have bogged global trade.

