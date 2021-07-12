Prime

Winners and losers in Yatani's new tax measures

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani pose for a photo with the budget briefcase at The Treasury before leaving for Parliament Buildings for the reading of 2021/2022 annual budget on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Exporters of goods will incur less costs to transport their goods from Kenya to other countries after transportation of exports was zero-rated.
  • Products containing nicotine meant for inhalation and nicotine substitutes have been subjected to a charge of Sh1200 per kilogram.


The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has entered the second week of implementing new tax measures following the enactment of the Finance Act, 2021, which has raised fresh concerns over the rising cost of living at a time the increase in the price of goods has hit a 16-month high.

In the headlines

