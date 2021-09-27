Win for motorists as court suspends KRA's tax plan

Fuel station

An attendant fuels a car at a petrol station. KRA will collect more money on every litre of fuel bought even without any increase in the tax rate after the recent price hike on petroleum. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has halted a decision by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to increase excise duty on petroleum products pending determination of a case filed by two Kenyans.

