Why taxpayers face higher bill for Southern bypass

Southern Bypass

Flow of traffic along the Southern Bypass in this picture taken on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • State has delayed in remitting Sh1.2 billion to China Road and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) for setting up the 28.6-kilometre road.
  • The Treasury has also delayed Sh2.4 billion compensation to landowners displaced from the project corridor.

Kenya risks penalties and interest charges over Sh3.6 billion delayed payments to a Chinese contractor and landowners displaced by Nairobi’s Southern bypass project.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.