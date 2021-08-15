Universities top list of Sacco remittances defaulters

John Munuve

Sasra chairman John Munuve at a function in July. The Sacco regulatory authority released its 2020 supervision report on Thursday.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By Peter Mburu

  • Of the total non-remitted funds in 2020, public universities and tertiary colleges led by failing to remit Sh2.9 billion.
  • The higher learning institutions were followed by private sector institutions which failed to remit Sh846.5 million.


Public universities and colleges top employers who deduct money from their employees but fail to remit the same to Saccos. 

