Treasury puts caps on travel, lunch and tea in new austerity measures

The National Treasury has splashed a new round of austerity measures for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), chopping allowances for official travel by half and limiting the category of officers allowed to use planes on domestic routes.

In another notable shift, the Treasury has banned non-essential lunch, tea and water for civil servants and chopped imprests for use by 50 per cent.

“The Budget Implementation Committee has analysed the situation and has agreed on the need for the National Treasury to effect measures that will support budget and expenditure management,” Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said in a circular.

In the new measures by the Treasury, transport provision for civil servants on official duty has been capped at Sh5,000 from the current Sh10,000, and officers are encouraged “to use alternative and safe online taxis and public mode transport”.

Further, the use of local flights be limited to officials in the rank of Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary, Director-General, Director, Heads of Department and their deputies as well as Principal Administrative Secretaries.

Meetings and taskforce activities will be held in boardrooms except for exceptional cases, Dr Kiptoo said.

“Lunches, teas, and snacks, as well as water, be rationalised with lunch only provided in exceptional cases. Fuel cards be rationalised as per available budgets,” he stated, adding that office tea and other operational standing imprests will also be rationalised by 50 per cent and effected from January 2024 in line with budget cuts.

The latest report by the Controller of Budget shows that in the quarter to September, MDAs spent Sh6.02 billion on domestic travel, foreign travel, training and hospitality compared to Sh7.4 billion in a similar window last year.

In the quarter to September this year, public officers spent Sh3.15 billion on domestic travel, foreign travel(Sh1.16 billion), training (Sh647.4 million) and Sh1.05 billion on hospitality.

In the comparative quarter of 2022, public officers spent Sh2.44 billion on domestic travel, foreign travel (Sh927 million), training (Sh1.81 billion) and hospitality (Sh2.27 billion).

Dr Kiptoo said deep cuts would also affect communication and advertising budgets as well as hiring of meeting venues.

“Meetings and taskforces activities to be held in boardrooms except for exceptional cases to be approved by the accounting officer. Promote paperless communication through the use of email. Advertising in print media to comply with guidelines that require the Government Advertising Agency to give a lead,” the official said.

The government is currently hard-pressed for resources to finance its essential projects in the wake of harsh economic times that have impacted revenue collection performance.

A harsh economy has impacted key sectors meaning that the Kenya Revenue Authority has struggled to net sufficient collections.

Between July and November, the taxman collected Sh963.7 billion which was 34.6 per cent of the Sh2.787 trillion target for the 2023/24 financial year. During a similar period last year, the revenue administrator had collected Sh856.6 billion (40 per cent) of the Sh2.145 trillion annual target.

“Revenue collection has progressively increased in the last five months (July–November 2023/24) after KRA collected Sh963.746 billion compared to Sh856.646 billion collected in the same period last financial year, representing a growth of 12.5 per cent,” noted a statement by KRA’s Commissioner, Strategy, Innovation and Risk management.

KRA notes that revenue collection continues to be affected by factors including depreciation of the shilling and increasing commodity prices, which have driven down import demand.

“While import values (in Kenya Shilling terms) grew by 36 per cent and 11 per cent in November 2023 and July–November 2023 respectively, in dollar terms, the growth for the month was subdued to 9 per cent and a decline of 9.2 per cent recorded cumulatively,” the Authority noted.

The latest austerity measures by the Treasury come barely a year after it issued radical directives to ease pressure on public expenditure, including cutting the entire budget on foreign travel, training, purchases of furniture and motor vehicles.