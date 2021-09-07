The changing role of the chief finance officer in firms

CEO

The strategic role of CFO is to be an operator, strategist, steward and a catalyst for change

Photo credit: Shutterstock
Ritesh Barot

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

What does the word chief financial officer (CFO) conjure in your mind? An individual who prevents projects from taking off? One who is trying to control expenditures from all departments? The individual who is pressurising HR to lay off high value, low salary staff while maintaining multiple club memberships for directors?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.