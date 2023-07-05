Ten ways to beat fuel price hike

With fuel prices up again, here are 10 practical ways how you can beat the price hike.

1. Drive less:

This is the best way to reduce fuel consumption. Either walk, ride a bike or use public transportation to your destination. Consider carpooling with workmates or groups. Working from home is the best fuel-saving alternative as each day you work from home save you 20 per cent in fuel.

2. Route planning:

Planning ahead will help you get the best route option saving you fuel and time. Modern technology using mobile applications can suggest optimal routes in real-time. Radio reports help identify trouble spots. Remember to always plan your rush hour routes.

3. Smooth driving habits:

Harsh braking, cornering or acceleration will greatly impact your fuel usage. To be as fuel efficient as possible take five seconds to accelerate your vehicle up to 20Kph from a stop. When it is time to slow down, coast slowly instead of using breaks.

4. Not too fast and not too slow:

For most vehicles, the most fuel-efficient speed is 80Kph to 94Kph. At this speed range vehicles can operate at the highest gear. Anything beyond that reduces efficiency due to air resistance. A vehicle uses 20 per cent more fuel at 120Kph than at 95Kph.

5. Regular Vehicle Maintenance:

Regular servicing, oil and filter changes and tyre checks will ensure that your engine runs at optimal levels. Clogged air filters, worn spark plugs, and misaligned wheels can lead to inefficient fuel consumption.

6. Correct tyre pressure:

Under inflation will cause increased rolling resistance leading to a two per cent increase in fuel for every 10 per cent drop in tyre pressure. Overinflation increases tyre wear which leads to premature replacement. Check tyre pressure at least once a month and before a long journey. Correct tire pressure can be found inside the driver’s door jamb label.

7. Idle reduction:

Excessive idling consumes fuel without any productive use. If the vehicle is going to be stationary for more than 1 minute it is more efficient to turn off the engine. Do note, frequent starting will shorten the lifetime of your battery and starter motor unless your vehicle has an automated start-stop functionality.

8. Don’t overload:

Carrying more than recommended capacity will add additional strain. The engine has to work harder and the transmission at lower gears to overcome increased resistance. Furthermore, there will be higher wind and tyre rolling resistance due to larger capacity and weight.

9. Keep Air conditioning off:

Air conditioning places an additional load on the engine to run the compressor. At higher speeds of above 95 Kph it is more efficient to roll up the windows and turn on the air conditioning due to increased air resistance.

10. Track your fuel usage: