Technology comes to the rescue for people living with disabilities

Light for the World

Light for the World staff handing a white cane to a visually impaired person.

Photo credit: Faustine Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

While technology has been blamed for entrenching social discrimination, many solutions are being devised to cater for people living with disabilities, as advances in the digital divide gain traction.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Bank caught up in insurance firm’s Sh400m land dispute

  2. PRIME Why honesty does not always pay

  3. Bread prices go up again

  4. PRIME Eldoret airport remains under-utilised

  5. Kenya’s hospitality industry struggling under lockdown

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.