SpaceX to build craft for moon tours

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

In this image released by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A during preparations for the Crew-2 mission, on April 16, 2021, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Photo credit: Aubrey Gemignani | NASA| AFP

By  Christian Davenport

The Washington Post

Nasa on Friday selected Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build spacecraft that would land astronauts on the moon for the first time since the last Apollo mission. The award to SpaceX for the “human landing system” was a stunning announcement that marked another major victory for the hard-charging company that vaults it to the top tier of America’s aerospace companies and solidifies it as one of the space agency’s most trusted partners.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. SpaceX to build craft for moon tours

  2. Teachers want Mwalimu Sacco bosses sacked

  3. CMA goes after 8 Imperial Bank directors in Sh2bn fraud

  4. Who will be new ports authority boss?

  5. Kenya hires US firm to boost global image

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.