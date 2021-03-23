First tweet fetches $2.9 million at auction

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey put his first tweet up for sale as an NFT (non-fungible token) and plans to donate the proceeds of the sale to charity.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The first message ever fired off at Twitter sold on Monday for $2.9 million when its sender Jack Dorsey accepted the winning bid for the collectible as a "non fungible token" or NFT at an auction.

