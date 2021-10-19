COP26: Book underscores use of scientific research in advancing blue economy

Blue Economy book

From left: Takeshi Osuga, Deputy Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations, Dr George Odera Outa, chief editor, Amb Robert Keith Rae, Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations and Amb Kamau Macharia the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenya at the Science, during the Research and Innovation for Harnessing the Blue Economy book launch at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Scientific discourse must be at the centre of interventions aimed at reversing global environmental change in the upcoming 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.