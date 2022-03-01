'You're most welcome': Starlink internet gear lands in Ukraine

Elon Musk
Photo credit: Jim Watson / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Web monitoring group NetBlocks has reported a series of significant disruptions to internet service in Ukraine

A shipment of terminals for Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, has arrived in Ukraine after one of its ministers personally appealed to the billionaire in the face of Russia's invasion.

