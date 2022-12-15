Taxpayer pain as Kenya’s dollar-debt surges to Sh3trillion

Kenya’s dollar-denominated debt hit 69.3 percent of the country’s external debt in October, exposing the taxpayers to higher financing costs due to the sharp depreciation of the shilling against the US currency.

This translates to Sh3.02 trillion of Kenya’s growing external debt that rose to Sh4.35 trillion in October, with that proportion growing by 2.3 percentage points from 2021 and an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to 2020.

National Treasury data shows the proportion of external debt denominated in the euro stood at 18.8 percent in the same month, 4.1 percent in yen, 5.3 percent in yuan, and 2.3 percent in Sterling Pounds while currencies accounted for 0.2 per cent of total external debt.

This comes at a time the Kenyan shilling has continued to weaken against the greenback due to the raises of lending rates by the US Federal Reserve causing an outflow of dollars from the global market into the US which heavily affected developing countries.

The dollar was trading at a mean of Sh122.94 on yesterday compared to a mean of Sh113.17 at the start of the year, a rise of 8.6 percent, increasing Kenya’s external debt load.

“Overall, the national government’s external debt stock increased by Sh24.78 billion from Sh4,334.79 billion in September 2022 to Sh4,359.57 billion in October 2022. This was attributed to disbursements made during the month and the exchange rate depreciation,” said the Treasury.

This comes at a time the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), a key office that guides lawmakers on monetary policy, has called for the issuance of a portion of external debt in local currency to reduce the impact of exchange rate risk and change the currency composition of Kenya’s debt portfolio.

This even as the office flagged the dollar, euro, and Japanese yen as posing the biggest risk to the debt burden as they make the largest composition of the country’s foreign debt portfolio.

“It is the movements of the exchange rates related to these three currencies that have the highest impact on the composition of the external debt stock and also the in-year external debt servicing,” said PBO.

Kenya’s public debt stock hit Sh8.74 trillion in October which is 62.3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The domestic debt stock stood at Sh4.38 trillion (31.2 percent of GDP), while the external debt stock was Sh4.35 trillion (31.1 percent of GDP).