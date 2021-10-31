Taskforce wants Ketraco to control energy mix

Kenya Power building

Kenya Power building along Aga Khan Walk, Nairobi in this picture taken on August 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The taskforce lamented frustration by management of Kenya Power in giving it access to crucial documents required for its mandate.
  • Kenya Power faces accusations of giving dispatch priority to expensive thermal power producers as compared to cheaper sources.

Kenya Power will lose its control on energy mix should new proposals meant to lower the cost of electricity be implemented.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.