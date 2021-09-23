MPs push to have Kenya Power board dissolved

Kenya Power board chairperson Vivienne Yeda. MPs are now pushing to have Kenya Power board members sent home over procurement fights with the managemen

By  David Mwere

MPs are now pushing to have Kenya Power board members sent home over procurement fights with the management as problems at the country’s sole electricity distributor soar.

