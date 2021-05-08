Take up South Korean market, PS Johnson Weru tells farmers

bananas

Trucks deliver bananas at Wakulima Market in Nakuru Town on April 2. The produce is sourced from Meru County with a bunch going for between Sh700 and Sh1,200. The government says bananas are on high demand in South Korea.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenya is seeking the help of governors to boost exports of raw bananas and broccoli to South Korea. The exports have failed to grow despite the Asian nation exempting the two Kenyan goods from its stringent quality tests.

Related

More from Business

  1. Anthony Irari: My nine-year journey to head Opera News

  2. Take up South Korean market, PS tells farmers

  3. ‘Please call me’ inventor rejects Sh350m payout

  4. Winnie Miseda: From selling chapatis to head of HR

  5. Macadamia raises hope for struggling farmers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.