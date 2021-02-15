State sets aside Sh12bn for maize subsidy debt

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

  • The payments were to be completed at the end of 2017.
  • At the end of 2017, the State owed the processors Sh2.3 billion, an amount that millers said had ballooned to Sh5 billion.

The Treasury has set aside 12.7 billion in the supplementary budget for paying millers who supplied maize under the 2017 subsidy as well as to settle the penalties due on a breach of contract after the State failed to honour the agreement.

