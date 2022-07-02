State promises more support for car dealers

The Government will continue implementing reforms in the automotive industry to attract and boost investment in the sector, the industrialization ministry has said.

State Department for Industrialization ministry director George Makateto said a new automotive policy which is in the works coupled with other incentives form part of reforms to boost the sector and grow local jobs.

“This year after a long time, the Cabinet Secretary approved what is known as they National Automotive Policy and submitted it to parliament. The policy will assist in facilitating investment in the automotive industry in the country and this launch falls squarely within the policy," said Mr Makateto in a statement.

He spoke when Caetano Kenya, the official distributor of various automotive brands in Kenya including Korea's Hyundai and French carmaker Renault, launched the new KIA range of SUVs (sport utility vehicles) in Kenya.

"Another area the Government is looking at is sustainability in this sector, we are hoping the country will increase usage of electric vehicles; I am aware that Salvador Caetano has some electric vehicles under their brands and we hope in the future they will consider locally assembled ones," said Mr Makateto.

Cutting-edge tech features

The new KIA SUVs now available locally include Sonet, Seltos, Sportage and Sorento.

They are designed to deliver performance, versatility, and comfort and combine cutting-edge tech features with family-friendly practicality, said Caetano Kenya, which is their official local distributor.

“Caetano Kenya is very excited to add KIA to its family of brands. In Africa and Middle East, KIA is now the fourth biggest brand and is fast moving up," said Caetano managing director, Pedro Campos.

"This year alone, KIA is expected to sell more that 50,000 new units in Africa. In today’s launch, we have introduced four models but we aim to go further by providing a more diversified range of products that can fit everyone’s mobility needs.”

The launch event also marked the opening of the new KIA Showroom in Nairobi at the Crater Automobile Premises on Mombasa Road.

New range of KIA vehicles

"Caetano Kenya is reinforcing its presence in the aftersales market by growing its current network of workshops – Caetano Express – which is already in 23 locations of 8 Kenyan cities," said Mr Campos.

Caetano said it will provide the after-sales services across the country for the KIA brand through its Caetano Express network.

All the KIA cars will come with a 5-year warranty or a 100,000km mileage.