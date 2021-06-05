Sh14bn Kenol-Marua road set to open in December

The Kenol-Sagana-Marua highway will partially open before the end of the year, giving reprieve to motorists and pedestrians.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia made the announcement yesterday when he toured the 84-kilometre Kenol-Marua dual carriageway under construction by Chinese contractors.

CS Macharia, speaking in Sagana, Kirinyaga, added that the Sh14 billion project which was to be completed in 2023 will now end next year.

"As we speak now the contractor has promised to have one side of the road ready by December so that the public can start using it," he said.

The road will connect the Northern Corridor from Nairobi to the Lapsset Corridor in Isiolo and consists of an improvement which is part of the Kenyan section of Trans-Africa Highway, (Cairo to Cape), through Nairobi on to Moyale.

The first lot of the 48-kilometre stretch from Kenol to Sagana town, will cost Sh8.5 billion, while the second lot, the 36km stretch between Sagana and Marua, will cost Sh6.1 billion.

According to the CS, upgrading of this key transport artery will enhance the linkage between northern and southern Kenya, and boost economic activity between these regions.

Mr Macharia said the road was a commuter’s nightmare before the expansion project was started as it experienced heavy traffic from northern Kenya.

“The reason why we have routinely inspected the construction is to ensure that the project is fast-tracked to the new time frame. The president is also closely monitoring and looking forward to their completion,” said CS Macharia.

The Kenol-Marua road expansion is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects in Central Kenya.

At the same time, the CS disclosed that landowners affected by the dualling of the highway will start receiving compensation next week following the completion of the valuation of their properties by the National Land Commission (NLC).

“This process was very crucial because we will now be able to start paying those who were affected and I would also like to thank them for letting work start and continue the construction without any delays or interruptions,” he said.

The Project is co-financed by the AfDB, Africa Growing Together Fund, and the Government of Kenya.