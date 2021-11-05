Kristian Larsen

Kristian Larsen, the NutriEnto Limited founder on his black soldier fly farm in Karen.

| Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

The high-flying black soldier flies enterpreneur

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • The process of producing the protein-rich ingredient starts with the female black soldier fly laying eggs. 
  • Larsen started the venture in 2019 after 10 years of studying and working in the aquaculture sector.

Birds chirp incessantly from the numerous trees lining up the road in Karen, Nairobi. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.