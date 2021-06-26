Black soldier flies are my cash cow

Jenipher Okoth

Jenipher Okoth on her farm in Homa Bay County where she produces black soldier flies.

Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jenipher Okoth rears black soldier flies which she harvests, dries and sells to fish and poultry keepers.
  • She settled on feed production after identifying a gap in livestock feeds, where most farmers were complaining of high costs.

On the foot of Asego Hill in Homa Bay Town sits Jenipher Okoth’s homestead, which looks no different from the rest in the serene environment.

