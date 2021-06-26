Sywan Urban Aquaculture Centre
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Insect rearing catches on as cost of animal feeds increases

mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Spread for drying on three black polythene sheets in Simon Wanjohi’s farm in Kiamwathi village in Nyeri County are dark brown insects.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME 14 milk substitutes you can use

  2. Celebrating 10 years without Rinderpest

  3. PRIME How to make small livestock keeping profitable

  4. PRIME Insect rearing craze that is catching on

  5. NMG shareholders approve 10pc buyback, investors set to cash in

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.