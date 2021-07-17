Wilson Ndung’u
The berries that keep me off financial blues

By  Sammy Waweru

What you need to know:

  • Since Wilson Ndung’u started farming the fruit, he says demand has kept surging.
  • He sells a blueberry seedling from Sh550 – Sh3,000 depending on the size, age and variety.

Inside the shade net on the farm in Chunga Mali, Limuru, in Kiambu County, dozens of plants grown in plastic containers and gunny bags thrive.

