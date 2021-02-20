Climate change has dried grape vineyards in Meru

Liliaba grapes

Christine Itabari, the manager at Liliaba grape farm in Meru County, at the farm.
 

Photo credit: Irene Mugo | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Low hanging succulent red and white grapes at the Liliaba grape farm in Meru County stands out from the dangling twigs of miraa dotting most farms.

Related

More from Business

  1. PRIME Counties get greenlight to borrow loans of up to Sh60bn

  2. Marsabit's cooperatives turn to diversification

  3. Debra Mallowah joins Coca-Cola

  4. UK goods get 25-year tax free entry in Kenya

  5. PRIME Tuskys: Spies, lies and the fight to save dying retailer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.