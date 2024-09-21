Hello

Rice production in Siaya and Kisumu boosted with launch of two mills by President

Construction work at Lower Nzoia Irrigation Scheme.

Photo credit: File | Nation
By  Angeline Ochieng

Rice farming in Siaya and Kisumu counties has been boosted with the launch of two milling plants by President William Ruto during his recent visit to Nyanza.

The President launched Siriwo and Lake Basin Development Authority rice mills last month. He said the mills would ensure farmers in the Lake region process and sell their rice without incurring losses.

“Our farmers have been selling paddy to traders in Uganda and other countries at throwaway prices, as low as Sh35 per kilo” he said.

The President added that the Kisumu plant would benefit more than 6,000 farmers.

“The proceeds will be utilised to increase land under the crop and help reduce rice imports,” he said.

The Sh60 million plant in Siaya is in Usonga. Authorities in Siaya County said more than 10,000 acres would be put under rice after the launch of the mill. The Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project will increase rice production to feed Siriwo processor.

Read: Kenya imports Sh55bn rice annually as appetite for delicacy grows

Experts say the region is ideal for rice growing due to its proximity to River Nzoia and Lake Kanyaboli but production has been low as there has been no processing plant.

Siaya Agriculture, Food Security, Livestock and Blue Economy Executive, Sylvestre K’Okoth, said rice production would increase to more than 50,000 tonnes a year with the launch of the millers.

“The project will help meet the raw material demand to feed Siriwo Rice Mill, which has a capacity to process 8,000 tonnes,” K’Okoth said.

By applying modern irrigation methods and utilising the available land for rice, the project aims to revolutionise and increase harvests to meet the growing demand.

Transition to commercial, irrigation-based agriculture will contribute to food security and improve the livelihoods of thousands of families, K’Okoth said.

With continued growth and reinforcement, rice production is anticipated to reach 440,000 tonnes a year in three years.

“This will keep the mill busy all year round, provide a guaranteed market for farmers and develop other industries,” the executive added.

Until early last year, farmers would sell their rice to brokers at low prices.

The county also struggled with low production, with only 1,314 acres under rice.

K’Okoth said the Nzoia project aims at ensuring farmers have information and the materials required to increase their harvests.

