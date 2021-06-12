Ministry targets counties in livestock vaccination plan

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai speaks in Nakuru on June 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Livestock department will vaccinate animals across Kenya’s 47 counties from next month, PS Harry Kimtai has said

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.