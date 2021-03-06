I have no regrets retiring from hospitality to start rearing pigs

Peter Ludava

Peter Ludava with one of the pigs he rears. He ventured into pig rearing after retiring from the hotel industry. He now sells his products to Farmers Choice. 

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

When 74-year-old Peter Ludava retired from his job as an executive officer in the hotel industry in the coastal region in 2001, he departed from the norm of many by venturing into a field of business he had no knowledge of.

In the headlines

