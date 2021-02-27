Making pig feeds safe from aflatoxins

Hilda Njeri Njuguna

Hilda Njeri Njuguna at her pig enterprise at their home in Kiambu County, where she also makes feeds for the animals.

Photo credit: Brian Okinda | Nation Media Gruop

By  Brian Okinda

Nation Media Group

When Hilda Njeri Njuguna graduated from St Paul’s University in 2017, the Supplies and Purchasing degree holder who is in her mid-twenties hoped to get a procurement job promptly, or at least any other in the field of her studies.

