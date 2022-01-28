Lucy Ndung'a

How greed is hurting the avocado sector

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For the last 20 years, avocado was predominantly grown in central and eastern Kenya.
  • Last year between January to November, avocado farmers earned Sh14.5 billion after exporting 84.5 million kilos.

Okisegere Ojepat is the chief executive officer of the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPC Kenya), a trade association that brings together horticultural farmers, traders and service providers.

