Avocado dealers have 4 days to export off-season fruit before ban

Avocados

Avocado farmers and exporters have four days to seek clearance from horticulture regulators before a temporary ban on exporting the fruit to international markets is adopted.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

