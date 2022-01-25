Kenya extends ban on avocados

The government has extended the ban imposed last year on harvesting and export of popular avocado varieties.

The Horticultural Crops Directorate (HCD) extended the ban that affects the popular Hass and Fuerte avocado varieties following a meeting with chief executives of avocado industry associations.

The directorate did not set a new date for when the next review of the ban will be undertaken.

HCD Director Benjamin Tito in a notice on Monday said exports of the jumbo variety would continue via air limited to a size of 184 grammes per avocado fruit.

Kenya effected ban on export of the two popular avocado varieties on November 15 last year to limit harvesting of immature fruit which do not ripen limiting the competitiveness of the country’s produce in the global market.

However, the government allowed export of the jumbo variety to continue but via air only and limited to fruits weighing a maximum of 184 grammes.

The ban on harvesting of the crop is set to add pressure on the cost of avocado due to shortage in the market.