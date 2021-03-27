Here’s how to curb milk loss during rainy season

Peris Nyawira

Peris Nyawira milks her cows at her home in Nyeri in 2018. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Felix Opinya

Just as many other agricultural activities, milk production in Kenya is rain-fed thus in the next few weeks, dairy farmers are anticipating a rise in output.

Related

More from Business

  1. Danger of new stock to your livestock herd

  2. Here’s how to curb milk loss during rainy season

  3. PRIME 11,000 chickens side hustle

  4. Planned fund to see saccos cross-lend

  5. MPs seek better use of budget in new law

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.