Farmers cash in on alternative livestock feeds

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

  • Wangui was introduced to the business by a dairy farmer who came for the chicken droppings on her farm.
  • The quantity and quality of chicken droppings produced depends on how the chickens are fed.

When she constructed poultry cages at her home in Mastima estate in Elburgon, Nakuru County, in 2015, Lydia Wangui was only interested in keeping chicken for eggs.

